Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lifted to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.