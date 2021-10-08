Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$72.00.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

SLF opened at C$68.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

