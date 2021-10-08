Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,854. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

