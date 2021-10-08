Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.20.

Shares of SU opened at C$28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.67. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

