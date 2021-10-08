Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

OTCMKTS SDGCF opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

