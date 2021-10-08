Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 2.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 4,926,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 1,413,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

