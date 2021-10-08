Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 2.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 4,926,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 1,413,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
