Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Down 1.4%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 954,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 359,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of £130.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

