Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.23 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

Surge Energy stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

