SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $11.01 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $331.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $11.01 or 0.00020186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00238231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012125 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 235,356,778 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

