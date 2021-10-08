SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.72. 229,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,416. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

