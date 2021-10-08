SwftCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $5.81 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

