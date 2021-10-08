Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.18 and last traded at $86.18. Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSREF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

