Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.72, $119.16, $34.91 and $4.92. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00236141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

