Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Raised by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,532. The company has a market cap of $570.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

