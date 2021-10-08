Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.11

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 12027278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

