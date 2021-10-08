Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $52.31 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

