Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 222,687 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 647,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

