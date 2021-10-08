Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.36

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.36 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £538.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.46.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

