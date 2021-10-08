Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.31 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.41 ($1.23). Approximately 224,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 203,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.94.

In related news, insider Edward Buttery acquired 40,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

