TD Securities Boosts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$50.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

RCH traded down C$1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.15. 89,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,291. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

