TD Securities Increases Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$50.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF remained flat at $$32.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

