TD Securities Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.83.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$30.51 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$29.45 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.73.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

