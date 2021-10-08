TD Securities Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.83.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$30.51 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$29.45 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.73.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

