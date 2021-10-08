Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post ($1.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

TNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 174,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $465.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

