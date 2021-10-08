Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.37. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently -394.74%.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

