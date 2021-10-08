TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.