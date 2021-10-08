Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,993 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $367,791.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,956,846 shares of company stock worth $10,844,190. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 115.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

