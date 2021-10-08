Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $48.57. 7,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.54 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

