Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

