Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of TENX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
