Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $28,300.23 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teradyne stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

