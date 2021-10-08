Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.
In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.17 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
