Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.17 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

