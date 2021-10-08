Tesco’s (TSCDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

TSCDY opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

