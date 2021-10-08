Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $158.42 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

