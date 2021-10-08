Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOIPF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

