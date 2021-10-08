The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 598,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:AAN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Aaron’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.