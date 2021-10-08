The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKEAY shares. DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.