The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SAM traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $577.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $834.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

