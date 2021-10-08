The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,065. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

