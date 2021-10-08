The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $9.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 billion and the lowest is $9.44 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.47 billion to $38.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

