The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $28.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $8,390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $3,020,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

