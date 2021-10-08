The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

EL opened at $315.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

