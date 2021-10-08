The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €42.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.