The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.61 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 36.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

