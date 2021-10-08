The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Scientific Games worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 79.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Scientific Games by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,654,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

