The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 83.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $117.26 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.