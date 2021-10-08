The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $17,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $13,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 460,165 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

