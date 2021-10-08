The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.