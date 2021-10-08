The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

