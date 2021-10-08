The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. 15,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.