The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.73.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

